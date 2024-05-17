Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$325.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$340.00 to C$325.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$301.85.

Shares of BYD traded down C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$234.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$278.05. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$228.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

