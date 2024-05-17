R. F. Lafferty Downgrades Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) to Hold

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Canoo Trading Down 3.1 %

GOEV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 3,801,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,961. Canoo has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canoo will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,236 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $900,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Canoo by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

