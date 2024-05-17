Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 9,800 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 1.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.2 %

ODFL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.58. 1,783,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.90 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.