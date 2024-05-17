Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $66.28 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%.
Conrad Industries Stock Performance
CNRD stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 7,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.41. Conrad Industries has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
About Conrad Industries
