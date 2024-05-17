National Bankshares Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.13.

TSE BLX traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$32.12. 323,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,652. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8788592 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

