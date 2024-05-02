Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS IEFA opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

