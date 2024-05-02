Certuity LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Certuity LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

