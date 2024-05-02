Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $237.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

