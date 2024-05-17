Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.73.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Performance

Arcellx stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.24. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $1,548,839.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,183.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,559 shares of company stock worth $42,965,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 5.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.