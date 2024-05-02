StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 6.9 %
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.