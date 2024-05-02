StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 6.9 %

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABIO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma comprises approximately 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 27.59% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

