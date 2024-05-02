Analysts Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $16.76

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.2 %

PBR opened at $16.93 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 44,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

