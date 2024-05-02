Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Teradata by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Teradata by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 514,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 139,468 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

