Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,481.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,704.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,481.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,704.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 313,856 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,611,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.