Berry Wealth Group LP Acquires Shares of 11,955 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 3.0% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.59. 754,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,054. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.64.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

