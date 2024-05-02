Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.78. 877,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,251. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.