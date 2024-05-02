Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,658,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 71,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.