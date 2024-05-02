Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,003,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,018,847,000 after acquiring an additional 792,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

UNP opened at $237.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.