Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

PBH opened at C$92.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 161.14%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

