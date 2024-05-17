Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Prudential Stock Performance
Prudential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s payout ratio is 3,469.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 738 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($602,635.12). Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
