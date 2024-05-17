Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.73) to GBX 4,400 ($55.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.52) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,950 ($49.61).

Get Diploma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPLM

Diploma Stock Up 2.1 %

Diploma Cuts Dividend

DPLM stock opened at GBX 4,210 ($52.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,772.88 ($34.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,340 ($54.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,619.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,427.73. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,626.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 17.30 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,263.74%.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.