Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$28.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. Cormark cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.01.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$27.05 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.67.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.813986 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

