HSBC Initiates Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.90 price target on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.79 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.