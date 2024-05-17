Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Catalent

Catalent Stock Down 0.7 %

CTLT opened at $55.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after buying an additional 1,412,058 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.