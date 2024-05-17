Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of CLLS opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 1,087.66% and a negative return on equity of 99.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
