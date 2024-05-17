Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of CLLS opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 1,087.66% and a negative return on equity of 99.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

