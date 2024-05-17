GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.