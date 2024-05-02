Certuity LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Certuity LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 148,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

