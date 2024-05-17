Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Kistos (LON:KIST)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($5.84) target price on the stock.
Kistos Stock Down 0.7 %
Kistos stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Kistos has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The company has a market cap of £121.80 million, a PE ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.59.
Kistos Company Profile
