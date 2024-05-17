Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Kistos (LON:KIST)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($5.84) target price on the stock.

Kistos Stock Down 0.7 %

Kistos stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Kistos has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The company has a market cap of £121.80 million, a PE ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.59.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

