American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

