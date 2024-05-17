Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Virgin Money UK Stock Performance
Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.02. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.55 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.80 ($2.75).
Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
