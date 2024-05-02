Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,471,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,221,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,512,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 2,545,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,397,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

