JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 889,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

