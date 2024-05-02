3,234 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.91. 2,182,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,257. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.19. The company has a market cap of $493.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

