Certuity LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Certuity LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $415.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

