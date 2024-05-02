LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.16.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.