8,036 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $379.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,407. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.