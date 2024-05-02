Win Advisors Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 140,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 49,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,196,000 after buying an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 178,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.55. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.