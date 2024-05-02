Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $489.31. 144,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.64 and a 200-day moving average of $485.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $374.85 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

