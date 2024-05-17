UBS Group Boosts The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $37.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,536 shares of company stock worth $2,352,867. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.