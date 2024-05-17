BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 419,813 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

