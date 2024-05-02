One Day In July LLC Has $30.47 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,132,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,987,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.