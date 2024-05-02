Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.2% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.26. 801,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.