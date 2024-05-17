Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $83.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

