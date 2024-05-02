One Day In July LLC Invests $1.92 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after buying an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. 3,090,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,662,451. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

