General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,782 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 975,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

