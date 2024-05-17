Royal Bank of Canada Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $56.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 64.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 102.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

