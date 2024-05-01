Oder Investment Management LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 824.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 344,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,329. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $146.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

