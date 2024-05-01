Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.05.

ULTA stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.05. The company had a trading volume of 215,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.79.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

