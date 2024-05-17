Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 20.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.73. 1,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,054. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.82 and its 200-day moving average is $208.02.

Insider Activity

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,199 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,865 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

