Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

DE stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.30. The stock had a trading volume of 201,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.78.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

