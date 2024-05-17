Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $6,170,000.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Free Report) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $5,661,000.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,489,000 after buying an additional 97,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after acquiring an additional 334,815 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

