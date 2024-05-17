Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $6,170,000.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $5,661,000.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,489,000 after buying an additional 97,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after acquiring an additional 334,815 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

